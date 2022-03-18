 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Azimi, Mohammad, 65, electrician, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Goodson, Roger W., 97, auditor and Army Air Forces veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church. Moore's Rosewood.

Masias, Linda, 83, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, March 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Harper, Donald, 66, human resources executive, died Thursday, March 17. Celebration of life Tuesday afternoon, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Bryan, Joseph Patrick, 62, electrician, died Thursday, March 16. Services pending. Mowery.

Smith, Larry Wayne, 80, banker, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert