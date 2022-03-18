Deaths published Saturday, March 19, 2022

TULSA
Azimi, Mohammad, 65, electrician, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Goodson, Roger W., 97, auditor and Army Air Forces veteran, died Tuesday, March 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church. Moore's Rosewood.
Masias, Linda, 83, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, March 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Donald, 66, human resources executive, died Thursday, March 17. Celebration of life Tuesday afternoon, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
Bryan, Joseph Patrick, 62, electrician, died Thursday, March 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Smith, Larry Wayne, 80, banker, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Mowery.
