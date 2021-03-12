 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, March 13, 2021
TULSA

Tuttle, Willard Nicholson “Nick,” 80, chemical engineer and veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Reception 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s  Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hughes, Cody, 22, died Wednesday, March 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Grove

Liggans, Larry, 74, floor covering worker, died Monday, March 8. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Bowers, Doyle, 90, retired Twentieth Century Manufacturing supervisor, formerly of Sand Springs, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Skiatook

Skalnik, Karl, 83, farmer, teacher, car builder and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Reynolds & Sons, Collinsville.

Sperry

Foltz, Vernon Dean, 88, Spartan School of Aeronautics publications supervisor and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

