Deaths published Saturday, March 13, 2021

TULSA
Tuttle, Willard Nicholson “Nick,” 80, chemical engineer and veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Reception 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hughes, Cody, 22, died Wednesday, March 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Grove
Liggans, Larry, 74, floor covering worker, died Monday, March 8. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Bowers, Doyle, 90, retired Twentieth Century Manufacturing supervisor, formerly of Sand Springs, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Skiatook
Skalnik, Karl, 83, farmer, teacher, car builder and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Reynolds & Sons, Collinsville.
Sperry
Foltz, Vernon Dean, 88, Spartan School of Aeronautics publications supervisor and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
