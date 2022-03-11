Deaths published Saturday, March 12, 2022

TULSA
Chism, Joan M., 81, homemaker, died Friday, March 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Johnson, Susan, 65, banker, died Tuesday, March 8. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Monday, Utica Square Peppers Grill. Moore's Southlawn.
Miller-Sullivan, Joanne, 58, retired educator and artist, died Tuesday, March 1. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Cremation Society.
Mumford, Galen, 72, retired mechanic, died Monday, March 7. No services planned. Schaudt's.
Sobel, Melinda, 71, registered nurse, died Tuesday, March 8. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Waters, David Lenn, 58, horse trainer, died Thursday, March 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Brouse, Jo Ann, 91, residential moving company manager, died Wednesday, March 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Collinsville
Lenard, Effie Helen, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Jennings
Jones, Floyd Ray, 78, died Wednesday, March 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
