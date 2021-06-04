Deaths published Saturday, June. 5, 2021

TULSA
Hauth, Jerry L., 76, retired aerospace engineer, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.
Lundy, Lisa Carmen, 51, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 29. Memorial service noon Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Parker, Susan Rita, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Richard, Lakesha, 35, security officer, died Saturday, May 29. Viewing 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Spreiter, Ted, 86, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jenks
Phillips, Linda, 72, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa and Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Nowata
Minnerath, Janet, 82, library director, died Tuesday, June 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Ball Cemetery, Childers. Benjamin.
Pryor
De Campos, Elizabeth Del Cid, 50, Country Cottage restaurant employee, died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
