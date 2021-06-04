 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, June. 5, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, June. 5, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Hauth, Jerry L., 76, retired aerospace engineer, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.

Lundy, Lisa Carmen, 51, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 29. Memorial service noon Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Parker, Susan Rita, 69, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 14. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Richard, Lakesha, 35, security officer, died Saturday, May 29. Viewing 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Spreiter, Ted, 86, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Jenks

Phillips, Linda, 72, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa and Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs. 

Nowata

Minnerath, Janet, 82, library director, died Tuesday, June 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Ball Cemetery, Childers. Benjamin.

Pryor

De Campos, Elizabeth Del Cid, 50, Country Cottage restaurant employee, died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

