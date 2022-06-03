Deaths published Saturday, June 4, 2022

TULSA
Gillham, Frances, 101, Tulsa Paper Co. employee, died Thursday, June 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Adventist Church.
Nguyen, Manh Tien, 69, assembly worker, died Wednesday, June 1. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Williams-McClure, Devin Wayne, 19, died Wednesday, June 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Wilson, Patricia Ann "Trisha," 80, homemaker, died Thursday. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Presbyterian Disciples Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson, Pawhuska.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fletcher, Garry, 56, oil and gas industry marketing director, died Wednesday, June 1. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Harper, Roy Alvin Jr., 92, retired Arrow Engine Co. quality-control engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 27, in Joplin, Mo. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Shahan Free Will Baptist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Smith, Effie Mae, 99, real estate agent, died Monday, May 30. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa. Graveside service Monday, June 13, Huttonville Cemetery, Eufaula.
Cleveland, Okla.
Simon, Leonard, 89, Army veteran, died Friday, June 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Pawhuska
Sponsler, Betty L., 92, retired First National Bank cashier, died May 29. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, First United Methodist Church. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sapulpa
Billingsly, Jacquetta, 63, Central Technology Center administrative assistant, died Sunday, May 29. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, HillSpring Church, Sand Springs.
