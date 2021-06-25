Deaths published Saturday, June 26, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Beatrice, 93, homemaker and artist, died Sunday, June 20. Viewing 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery.
Puckett, Oma Lee, 97, homemaker, died Thursday, June 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sanders, Barbara, 78, registered nurse and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, June 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Sanders, Carole Lynne Eddy, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, June 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Carr, Jess Alan, 60, mechanical engineer for Parkside Hospital, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Bianco, Thelma, 81, college art professor, died Wednesday, June 23. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Inola
Baldwin, James, 69, construction company owner, died Wednesday, June 23. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Inola Funeral Home & Crematory. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Inola First Baptist Church.
