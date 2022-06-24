 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, June 25, 2022

TULSA

Garrett, James “Hippie,” 78, truck driver, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

McIntosh, Leonard Jr., 53, truck driver, died Thursday, June 16. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Nestle, Gary, 80, retired Petroleum Club manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Snider, Gregory "Mark," 70, musician, died Wednesday, June 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Anderson, Danny, 82, Sheffield Steel maintenance technician and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Welty Cemetery, Welty. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Martin, Kenny Leroy, 66, plumber, died Wednesday, June 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Claremore

Gordon, William “Bill,” 88, American Airlines data center manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Irwin, Elvin, 71, Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Beck, Barbara, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 22. Services pending. Schaudt's, Glenpool. 

Kiefer

Blair, Donald E., 88, retired pilot and Navy veteran, died Saturday, June 18. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

Owasso

Stewart, Kenneth Darwin, 86, Meadow Gold/Borden maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, June 21. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

