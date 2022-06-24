Deaths published Saturday, June 25, 2022

TULSA
Garrett, James “Hippie,” 78, truck driver, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
McIntosh, Leonard Jr., 53, truck driver, died Thursday, June 16. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Nestle, Gary, 80, retired Petroleum Club manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Snider, Gregory "Mark," 70, musician, died Wednesday, June 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Anderson, Danny, 82, Sheffield Steel maintenance technician and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Welty Cemetery, Welty. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Martin, Kenny Leroy, 66, plumber, died Wednesday, June 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Claremore
Gordon, William “Bill,” 88, American Airlines data center manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Irwin, Elvin, 71, Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jenks
Beck, Barbara, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 22. Services pending. Schaudt's, Glenpool.
Kiefer
Blair, Donald E., 88, retired pilot and Navy veteran, died Saturday, June 18. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Owasso
Stewart, Kenneth Darwin, 86, Meadow Gold/Borden maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, June 21. Services pending. Mowery.
