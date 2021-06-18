Deaths published Saturday, June 19, 2021

TULSA
Comer, Kevin W., 64, musician, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Dixon, Sheila A., 84, retired Stephens County United Way director, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Looney, Paul, 67, steel worker, died Wednesday, June 16. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Woods, Linda, 71, child nutritionist, died Monday, June 14. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Barnes, William George “Bosco” Barnes Jr., 74, retired plumbing contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Rice.
Sand Springs
Fortner, James Marshall “Jimi,” 43, heavy-equipment operator, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
