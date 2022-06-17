Deaths published Saturday, June 18, 2022

TULSA
Beam, Beverly A., 91, retired medical secretary, died Thursday, June 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Oneal, Mary Martha, 61, cashier, died Thursday, June 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Redyke, Donna, 76, elementary school principal, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Thompson, C. Thomas, 97, retired physician and Saint Francis Health System executive, died June 17. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cloer, M. Susan, 86, elementary school teacher, died Saturday, June 11. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Victory Christian Center, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Sweeden, Mack, 87, retired Navy, died Thursday, June 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Prue
Goodman, Bobby, 81, died Thursday, June 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.