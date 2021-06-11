Deaths published Saturday, June 12, 2021

TULSA
Kirby, Jackie “Jack,” 84, retired Hydro Tech of Tulsa worker, died Saturday, June 5. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19. New Prue Cemetery, Prue. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Mattox, Anthony “Tony,” 51, machinist, died Thursday, June 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lee, Charles, 77, Army veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Guild, Sam, 67, certified public accountant, died Thursday, June 10. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Springer-Embry, Ann, 64, retired educator, died Sunday, June 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
