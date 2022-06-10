Deaths published Saturday, June 11, 2022

TULSA
Stirens, Margaret Mary (Logan), 90, retired teacher's aide, died Tuesday, June 7. Visitations 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Van Becelaere, Carol Ann (Pipkin), 86, died Wednesday, June 8. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Glenpool
Thomason, James Benny, 70, respiratory therapist and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Owasso
Meadows, James Patrick "Pat," 84, machinist and Navy veteran, died Monday, June 6. Services pending. Mowery.
