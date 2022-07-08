Deaths published Saturday, July 9, 2022

TULSA
Mansur, Laurence, 79, family medicine physician, died Wednesday, July 6. Services pending. Mahn, Rochester, Minn.
O'Bannon, Barbara McLernon, 75, died Sunday, July 3. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Simonton, William, 78, The Print Shop owner, died Wednesday, July 6. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Terrell, David Michael, 62, Verinovum systems analyst, died Tuesday, July 5. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Dorton, Loretta Mae, 83, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 6. Services pending. Mowery.
