Deaths published Saturday, July 30, 2022

TULSA
Graham, Steve, 70, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 26. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hays, Steven, 42, IT specialist, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Ladd, Cleo L., 86, retired Telex electrical technician, died Thursday, July 28. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Terauchi, Cia Lynn, 37, cardiac medicine and restaurateur, died Tuesday, July 26. Private services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Fankhauser, Darlene Faye, 91, PennWell Publishing binder, died Thursday, July 28. Services pending. Mowery.
