Deaths published Saturday, July 3, 2021

TULSA
Barron, Mary Gebhart, 94, office manager, died Thursday, July 1. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fling, Wayne Anthony Jr., 90, Cities Service Co. and Occidental Petroleum chemical engineer, died Monday, June 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Knight, Joy Lynn (Daniel), 72, Bartlesville Public Schools employee, died Wednesday, June 30. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Church of God, Dewey. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Coweta
Ward, Patricia, 71, pharmacist, died Wednesday, June 30. Private family services. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Harlan, Jack, 96, auto dealership owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. McClendon-Winters.
