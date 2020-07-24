TULSA
Davis, Fred Paul Jr., 86, retired Brigham Young University and Bishop Kelley High School wrestling head coach, died Friday, July 24. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Elder, Barbara L., 88, music teacher, died Thursday, July 23. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.
Heinlein, Linda Darlene, 79, real estate broker, died Monday, July 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Parkhurst, June, 86, secretary, died Thursday, June 23. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Adair
Meyer, Gary Ludwig, 82, security guard and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Word Fellowship Church, Chouteau. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Boyce, Mike, 72, Broken Arrow Powder Coating founder and Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, July 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Dashner, Shirley, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, July 23. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Johnson, Theresa M. “Terri,” 60, paraprofessional, died Wednesday, July 22. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
McCleary, Mason Braden, 91, died Wednesday, July 22. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ Restoration. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.
O’Daniel, Nathan Wade, 35, died Thursday, July 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Carter, Maxine Lorene “Micki,” 95, died Wednesday, July 22. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jefferson, Billy, 93, retired Jefferson Trash Service owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Weldon, Lewis, 89, retired American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Sperry
Griffith, Charles Eddie, 84, retired oil field pumper and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Viewing and visitation 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Rest Haven Cemetery.
