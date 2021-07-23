Deaths published Saturday, July 24, 2021

TULSA
Bates, David Wesley, 5, HollyFrontier boiler operator, died Wednesday, July 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Bell, Sonjia Lee (Norrid), 81, American Airlines executive secretary, died Thursday, July 22. Viewing 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Grimshaw, William “Rick,” 71, electrician, died Wednesday, July 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hambric, Barbara June, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Friday, July 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Nichols, Richard “Dick,” 90, Oxy Petroleum credit manager, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Ragsdale, Charles E. Sr., 63, warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Rhoads, Mary T. “Molly,” 92, retired nurse, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Foster, Butch, 71, welder and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Ramsey, Imogene, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Perkins
Barger, Jackson Thurman, 86, land surveyor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Palmer Marler, Cushing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.