Deaths published Saturday, July 24, 2021
TULSA

Bates, David Wesley, 5,  HollyFrontier boiler operator, died Wednesday, July 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Bell, Sonjia Lee (Norrid), 81, American Airlines executive secretary, died Thursday, July 22. Viewing 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Assembly of God.

Grimshaw, William “Rick,” 71, electrician, died Wednesday, July 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Hambric, Barbara June, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Friday, July 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Nichols, Richard “Dick,” 90, Oxy Petroleum credit manager, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Ragsdale, Charles E. Sr., 63, warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Rhoads, Mary T. “Molly,” 92, retired nurse, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Foster, Butch, 71, welder and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.  

Ramsey, Imogene, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Perkins

Barger, Jackson Thurman, 86, land surveyor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Palmer Marler, Cushing.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

