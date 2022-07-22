Deaths published Saturday, July 23, 2022

TULSA
Montgomery, Joel, 84, lead estimator, died Thursday, July 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Moss, Odell "Jim," 80, Kraft Foods salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Wright, Margaret Mary, 95, children’s wear designer, died Thursday, July 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dobbins, Norma, 92, Braden Gearmatic human resources employee, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church.
Carlton Landing
Carrick, Joe Carroll, 66, died Tuesday, July 19. Private services. Mallory-Martin, Stigler.
Grove
Allred, Richard "Dick," 74, insurance professional, died Wednesday, July 20. Celebration of life 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nichols-Stephens Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Owasso
Martin, Nancy, 83, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. July 30, Schaudt's Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
