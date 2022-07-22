 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Montgomery, Joel, 84, lead estimator, died Thursday, July 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Moss, Odell "Jim," 80, Kraft Foods salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Wright, Margaret Mary, 95, children’s wear designer, died Thursday, July 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dobbins, Norma, 92, Braden Gearmatic human resources employee, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church.

Carlton Landing

Carrick, Joe Carroll, 66, died Tuesday, July 19. Private services. Mallory-Martin, Stigler.

Grove

Allred, Richard "Dick," 74, insurance professional, died Wednesday, July 20. Celebration of life 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nichols-Stephens Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Owasso

Martin, Nancy, 83, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. July 30, Schaudt's Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert