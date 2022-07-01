 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Bugh, Donald “Don,” 91, retired NGL Supply Inc. CEO and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Jackson, Betty Jo, 71, Shell Oil Co. credit card center debt collector, died June 30. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Taylor, Jennifer, 52, Hospitality House of Tulsa communication and development coordinator, died Wednesday, June 29. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Chapel, Broken Arrow. Cremation Society.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Dryden, Terry Jr., 38, died Monday, June 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Pryor

Spiegel, Melba, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 28. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Starnes, Roger, 60, tool man and mechanic, died Wednesday, June 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, South Heights Assembly of God, Sapulpa.

Sperry

Derboven, Martin Edward, 79, Army veteran, died Monday, June 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Gospel Assembly.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

