Deaths published Saturday, July 2, 2022

TULSA
Bugh, Donald “Don,” 91, retired NGL Supply Inc. CEO and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Jackson, Betty Jo, 71, Shell Oil Co. credit card center debt collector, died June 30. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Taylor, Jennifer, 52, Hospitality House of Tulsa communication and development coordinator, died Wednesday, June 29. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Chapel, Broken Arrow. Cremation Society.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Dryden, Terry Jr., 38, died Monday, June 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Pryor
Spiegel, Melba, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 28. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Starnes, Roger, 60, tool man and mechanic, died Wednesday, June 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, South Heights Assembly of God, Sapulpa.
Sperry
Derboven, Martin Edward, 79, Army veteran, died Monday, June 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Gospel Assembly.
