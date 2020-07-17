Editor's Note

TULSA

France, Richard Kenneth “Rick,” 62, Sam’s 4X4 sales manager, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Hoff, JoAnn, 90, small family business owner, died Thursday, July 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mann, Linda Dysert, 73, retired Union Public Schools teacher, died Friday, July 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Ludlow, Sheyene Rain, 29, certified nurse assistant, died Thursday, July 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.

