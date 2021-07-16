Deaths published Saturday, July 17, 2021

TULSA
Larson, Mardelle Jean, 79, retired real estate agent, died Friday, July 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Byerlee, Rosie Mae, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, July 10. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Stratton, M.D., Harold Lee, 90, medical doctor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Visitation 4-6, p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Billy, 91, veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Broadway Baptist Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Phillips, Patricia, 63, billing clerk, died Friday, July 16. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
