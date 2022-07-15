Deaths published Saturday, July 16, 2022

TULSA
Maldonado, Julia, 91, homemaker, died Friday, July 15. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Smith, Velma L., 66, caregiver, died Thursday, July 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Huffman, Virgene, 100, Job Service of Ohio clerk, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 13. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Chelsea
Morris, Jackie “Jack,” 77, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at DeLozier Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.