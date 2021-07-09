 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, July 10, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, July 10, 2021

TULSA

Androphy, Iris Levy, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 6. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Brown, Constance “Connie,” 82, homemaker, died Sunday, July 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Christ United Methodist Church.

Collins, Frances Rena, 58, died Tuesday, July 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Feldman, Helen, 94, homemaker, died Friday, July 9. Services pending.

Kraft, Judith, 76, fabric protection business owner, died Monday, July 5. celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Larsen, Marque, 52, homemaker, died Friday, June 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Three Twenty On Main, Claremore. Luginbuel, Vinita.

Lemon, Jr., Ernie “Bill,” 84, retired Broken Arrow assistant postmaster and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Private family graveside service. Hayhurst.

Sand Springs

Richey, Carol, 79, retired diet clerk for OSU Medical Center, died Thursday, July 8. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at  Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

