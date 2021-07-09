Deaths published Saturday, July 10, 2021

TULSA
Androphy, Iris Levy, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 6. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Brown, Constance “Connie,” 82, homemaker, died Sunday, July 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Christ United Methodist Church.
Collins, Frances Rena, 58, died Tuesday, July 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Feldman, Helen, 94, homemaker, died Friday, July 9. Services pending.
Kraft, Judith, 76, fabric protection business owner, died Monday, July 5. celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Larsen, Marque, 52, homemaker, died Friday, June 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Three Twenty On Main, Claremore. Luginbuel, Vinita.
Lemon, Jr., Ernie “Bill,” 84, retired Broken Arrow assistant postmaster and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Private family graveside service. Hayhurst.
Sand Springs
Richey, Carol, 79, retired diet clerk for OSU Medical Center, died Thursday, July 8. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
