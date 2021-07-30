Deaths published Saturday, Jul 31, 2021

TULSA
Clary, Margaret Ann, 85, retired Associated Centers for Therapy director, died Friday, July 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kietzman, Jeremy Kenneth, 45, tool salesman, died Tuesday, July 27. Memorial service 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Where Good Things Happen. Moore’s Rosewood.
Lane, Lise Lynn, 55, refinery worker, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Smith, Patsy Ruth “P.R.,” 89, legal secretary, died Thursday, July 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brewer, Arley Jr., 83, aeronautics procurement worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 27. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Porter-Doyle, Essie, 98, homemaker, died Thursday, July 29. Visitations 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Rials, Naomi “Penny,” 75, retired Penny’s Daycare owner, died Wednesday, July 28. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
