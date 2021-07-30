 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Jul 31, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Jul 31, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Clary, Margaret Ann, 85, retired Associated Centers for Therapy director, died Friday, July 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Kietzman, Jeremy Kenneth, 45, tool salesman, died Tuesday, July 27. Memorial service 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Where Good Things Happen. Moore’s Rosewood.

Lane, Lise Lynn, 55, refinery worker, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Smith, Patsy Ruth “P.R.,” 89, legal secretary, died Thursday, July 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brewer, Arley Jr., 83, aeronautics procurement worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 27. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Porter-Doyle, Essie, 98, homemaker, died Thursday, July 29. Visitations 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Rials, Naomi “Penny,” 75, retired Penny’s Daycare owner, died Wednesday, July 28. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News