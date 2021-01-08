Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

TULSA
Freeman, James P., 98, retired petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary.
Haney, Lawrence Henry Jr., 90, Millrock Paint Manufacturing Co. owner, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Helinski, Ann, 99, retired home health aide, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Lorton, Phyllis, 86, hairstylist, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Viewings noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Nesbit, Gordon, 91, retired Merrill Lynch stock broker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Rogers, Jeanetta LaVerne, 84, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Heath-Griffith.
Smith, John B. Jr., 73, retired from the Army, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add'Vantage.
Tilley, Lucille, 95, office manager, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Torchia, James S., 88, orthodontist, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Bridget Catholic Church, Scammon, Kan.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ramsey, Robert E. “Bob,” 90, civil engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Wilkinson, Wauthena M., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Duke, Billie Marlene, 88, nanny, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Chaloupek, Mary, 98, Cozy Corner Café owner, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Marrow, Jack, 90, garage door installer, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Matthews, Opal, 92, Kerr Glass bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
