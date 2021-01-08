 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

TULSA

Freeman, James P., 98, retired petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. 

Haney, Lawrence Henry Jr., 90, Millrock Paint Manufacturing Co. owner, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Helinski, Ann, 99, retired home health aide, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Lorton, Phyllis, 86, hairstylist, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Viewings noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. 

Nesbit, Gordon, 91, retired Merrill Lynch stock broker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Rogers, Jeanetta LaVerne, 84, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Heath-Griffith.

Smith, John B. Jr., 73, retired from the Army, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add'Vantage.

Tilley, Lucille, 95, office manager, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

Torchia, James S., 88, orthodontist, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Bridget Catholic Church, Scammon, Kan.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Ramsey, Robert E. “Bob,” 90, civil engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Wilkinson, Wauthena M., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Duke, Billie Marlene, 88, nanny, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Chaloupek, Mary, 98, Cozy Corner Café owner, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Marrow, Jack, 90, garage door installer, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Matthews, Opal, 92, Kerr Glass bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

