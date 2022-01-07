 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

TULSA

DeLatte, Charlotte, 90, accountant, died Monday, Jan. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Cremation Society.

Duke, Ronald L., 80, Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Johnstone, Jerry, 83, railroad signalman, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

MacDonald, Dennis, 58, state government worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Stamper, Gerald “Pete,” 85, lawyer, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Trenholm, Jeff, 82, Air Force veteran and foundry sales representative, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Mannford

Spencer, Paula, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Donaho, Clayton David, 47, auto technician, died Monday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Youngstrom, Oliver William, 94, Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

