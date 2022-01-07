Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

TULSA
DeLatte, Charlotte, 90, accountant, died Monday, Jan. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Cremation Society.
Duke, Ronald L., 80, Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Johnstone, Jerry, 83, railroad signalman, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
MacDonald, Dennis, 58, state government worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Stamper, Gerald “Pete,” 85, lawyer, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Trenholm, Jeff, 82, Air Force veteran and foundry sales representative, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Mannford
Spencer, Paula, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Donaho, Clayton David, 47, auto technician, died Monday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Youngstrom, Oliver William, 94, Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
