 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Harvey Steiner, Frieda Mae, 96, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., and service 1 p.m. Sunday, Vernor Community Church, Verner, W.Va. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gross, Phillip, 79, retired OG&E shift supervisor and veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and private service. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Collinsville

Taylor, Warren, 79, aircraft maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso.

Hominy

Balentine, Ronald, 53, pipeliner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Ringwood

Quaid, Bobby Dean, 65, self-employed Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sperry

Jimenez, Miyotzi, 24, Dick’s Sporting Goods retail employee, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News