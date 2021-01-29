Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

TULSA
Harvey Steiner, Frieda Mae, 96, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., and service 1 p.m. Sunday, Vernor Community Church, Verner, W.Va. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gross, Phillip, 79, retired OG&E shift supervisor and veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and private service. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Collinsville
Taylor, Warren, 79, aircraft maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso.
Hominy
Balentine, Ronald, 53, pipeliner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Ringwood
Quaid, Bobby Dean, 65, self-employed Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sperry
Jimenez, Miyotzi, 24, Dick’s Sporting Goods retail employee, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.