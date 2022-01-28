Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

TULSA
Belcher, Jimmie, 77, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, followed by graveside service, Meadowbrook Cemetery, Tulsa.
Duncan, Maurice G, 93, certified public accountant, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Houchin, Mary Louise, 98, seamstress, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Johnson, Patricia, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 28. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Murphy, Richard D., 94, Army veteran and Southwestern Bell sales representative, died Thursday, Jan 27. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Turman, Michael, 71, tire store manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Life.Church Broken Arrow South.
Winn, Joe Neal, 90, retired Internal Revenue Service revenue agent, certified public accountant and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cheatham, Sue Ann, 82, Broken Arrow Public Schools transportation aide, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Florence Street Baptist Church.
Hazelwood, Coleen, 81, GTE/Valor vice president of operations, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Indian Springs Country Club, and service 2 p.m. Monday, South Broken Arrow Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Rhodes, Kyle, 54, Lifetime Fitness sales manager, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Huff, William Ezekiel “Zeke,” 58, Macy’s Distribution Center quality-control operator, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Clinkenbeard, Larry, 77, retired TK International welder, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Sunday with visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sarasua, Holly Alana, 40, Southwest Airlines customer service agent, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Wahl, Gary Lynn, 66, auto painter, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
