Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

TULSA
Coughlin, Howard S., 69, Tulsa traffic operations inspector, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass with livestream 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Harvey Steiner, Frieda Mae, 96, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lewallen, Carolyn J., 72, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Swift, Ruthette, 91, grade school teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Teague, Lesley, 64, Copart car salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Neubauer, Kenneth W., 98, World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family services. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.
Broken Arrow
Elliott, Ralph, 95, Elliott Precision Products owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Ochoa Uribe, Margarita, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Funeral Mass was held Friday. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
