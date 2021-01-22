 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Coughlin, Howard S., 69, Tulsa traffic operations inspector, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass with livestream 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Harvey Steiner, Frieda Mae, 96, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lewallen, Carolyn J., 72, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Swift, Ruthette, 91, grade school teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt's.

Teague, Lesley, 64, Copart car salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Neubauer, Kenneth W., 98, World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family services. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.

Broken Arrow

Elliott, Ralph, 95, Elliott Precision Products owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Ochoa Uribe, Margarita, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Funeral Mass was held Friday. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

