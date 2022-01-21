Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

TULSA
Adrian, George, 77, courier, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.
Broughton, James, 83, industrial arts teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Crabb, Barbara, 80, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Garrett, Peggy, 65, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Stowers, Ruth, 81, real estate agent, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Beauchamp, Gregory, 72, insurance, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Family memorial planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Wright, Beckie, 72, insurance customer relations representative, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Chapman, Francis Eugene, 94, retail salesman, died Monday, Jan. 17. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Hulbert
Harvey, Terry, 67, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Bare, Glenda G., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
