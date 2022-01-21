 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Adrian, George, 77, courier, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.

Broughton, James, 83, industrial arts teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Crabb, Barbara, 80, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Garrett, Peggy, 65, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Stowers, Ruth, 81, real estate agent, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Beauchamp, Gregory, 72, insurance, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Family memorial planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Wright, Beckie, 72, insurance customer relations representative, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Chapman, Francis Eugene, 94, retail salesman, died Monday, Jan. 17. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.

Hulbert

Harvey, Terry, 67, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Bare, Glenda G., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert