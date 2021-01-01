Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

TULSA
Battenfield, Jack Lee, 94, McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and retired Church of God minister, died Friday, Jan. 1. Viewings 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.
Clow, Howard Danley, 90, retired STP Corp. sales director and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Viewing 1-3 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Goins, Hugh D., 75, retired banker and cattle rancher, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Howl, Richard T., 93, retired pharmaceutical representative, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Wilson, Scarlett L., 52, IC Bus Plant assembly worker, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. No services planned.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Loggins, Yvonne, 82, retired First National Bank assistant vice president, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
McLearan, Ronnie, 54, petroleum industry shipping and receiving employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Lofton, Evelyn Corrine, 92, retired from Sun Oil accounting department, died Monday, Dec. 14, in Tulsa. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, both at Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Pledger, Doy, 82, retired Ford Glass Plant maintenance oiler, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Stunkard, Phyllis Jean, 81, Coweta Public Schools bus driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Viewings 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Nowell, Helen Faye, 77, retired dietitian, died Sunday, Dec. 27. No services planned. Schaudt's.
Haskell
Lopp, Debra Diane, 67, died Friday, Jan. 1, in Muskogee. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Sand Springs
Durham, Wanda June, 88, real estate agent, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Family services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Muse, Bobby Jean, 85, telecommunications clerk, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.