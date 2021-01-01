 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Battenfield, Jack Lee, 94, McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and retired Church of God minister, died Friday, Jan. 1. Viewings 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service pending.

Clow, Howard Danley, 90, retired STP Corp. sales director and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Viewing 1-3 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby. 

Goins, Hugh D., 75, retired banker and cattle rancher, died Friday, Dec. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Howl, Richard T., 93, retired pharmaceutical representative, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial. 

Wilson, Scarlett L., 52, IC Bus Plant assembly worker, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. No services planned.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Loggins, Yvonne, 82, retired First National Bank assistant vice president, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

McLearan, Ronnie, 54, petroleum industry shipping and receiving employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Lofton, Evelyn Corrine, 92, retired from Sun Oil accounting department, died Monday, Dec. 14, in Tulsa. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, both at Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Pledger, Doy, 82, retired Ford Glass Plant maintenance oiler, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Stunkard, Phyllis Jean, 81, Coweta Public Schools bus driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Viewings 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.

Glenpool

Nowell, Helen Faye, 77, retired dietitian, died Sunday, Dec. 27. No services planned. Schaudt's.

Haskell

Lopp, Debra Diane, 67, died Friday, Jan. 1, in Muskogee. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

Sand Springs

DurhamWanda June, 88, real estate agent, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Family services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Muse, Bobby Jean, 85, telecommunications clerk, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News