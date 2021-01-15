 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
TULSA

Bridgewater, Paul Andrew, 90, Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Brummett, Myrtle, 88, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Colwell, Tim, 68, retired Williams Cos. public relations executive, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dinsmore, Lloyd F., 97, retired U.S. Department of Labor compliance officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Failla, Jo Ann, 84, retired florist, died Friday, Jan. 8. Viewings 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service pending. 

Giroux, Lola Louise, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Roseborough, Frank Edward “Ed,” 84, salesman, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Smith, Hershel “Chip,” 60, handyman, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home. Private family services.

Tsaras, Demetrius John, 89, retired American Airlines executive, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Trisagion and funeral liturgy 11 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside.

Winebrenner, Michael, 62, maintenance worker, died Monday, Jan. 11. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Leake, Charlie F., 92, contractor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Nunnery, Doris, 75, U.S. Pipeline owner, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Celebration of life 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nunnery residence. Hayhurst.

Pfaff, Arla, 86, dental hygienist, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Praise and Worship Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Byers, Jim, 88, pipeline heavy-equipment operator, died Monday, Jan. 11. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Jenks

Ragland, Ronald P., 85, pharmacist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Sunday with visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.

Owasso

Lewis, Teresa Elaine, 63, H&R Block tax preparer, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Mowery.

Melone, Carrol, 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

McMullen, Roy Lyn, 73, Southern Material Handling battery technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Studebaker, Rose, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park.

Ward, David, 76, retired business owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Wilkerson, Jerry Lynn, 67, retired welder, died Friday, Jan. 15. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service noon Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

