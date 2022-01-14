Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

TULSA
Olah, Dale, 64, retired American Airlines technical crew chief, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. Luke Episcopal Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Statum, Harold “Red,” 84, KTUL-TV salesman and Air Force veteran. Died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Donley, Kenneth, 78, telecommunications engineer, died Monday, Jan. 10. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Money, Juanita, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
McGee, Christopher Charles, 83, printer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Parker, Helen, 92, Saint Francis Hospital licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Craig, Charles P., 82, retired pastor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Harvest Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
