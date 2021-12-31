Deaths published Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

TULSA
Lapidus, Bonnie A., 61, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Hamilton, Hunter J., 15, student, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Beers, James Russell, 68, Dakota Premium Hardwoods general manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Mowery.
Mayes, John Clark, 76, ONEOK accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Mowery.
