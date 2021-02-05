 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
TULSA

Barnes, Donna Gail, 64, Arby’s cashier, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Hicks, Thelma, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. 

High, Keith James, 65, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Dillon Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.

Robison, Judith Ann, 87, registered nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Snowden, Naomi "Joy," 80, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Family graveside services. Schaudt's.

Vasicek, Sue, 81, accountant, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Black, Willa Dean, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Oliver, Ralph, 92, pawn shop owner, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Glenpool

Cypert, J.D., 94, ONG corporate sales representative and retired from the Army, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Luce, Raymond L., 86, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of God.

Newberry, Sheila, 58, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

