Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

TULSA
Barnes, Donna Gail, 64, Arby’s cashier, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Hicks, Thelma, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
High, Keith James, 65, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Dillon Funeral Home Chapel, Sand Springs.
Robison, Judith Ann, 87, registered nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Snowden, Naomi "Joy," 80, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Family graveside services. Schaudt's.
Vasicek, Sue, 81, accountant, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Black, Willa Dean, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Oliver, Ralph, 92, pawn shop owner, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Glenpool
Cypert, J.D., 94, ONG corporate sales representative and retired from the Army, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Luce, Raymond L., 86, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of God.
Newberry, Sheila, 58, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
