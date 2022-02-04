Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

TULSA
Bagwell, Suzanne, 73, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Eastwood Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.
Castleberry, Katie Anayah, 27, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Cordell, Judith A., 72, car rental customer service representative, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Eason, Karl, 84, Triangle Express trucking company district manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Haney, Catherine P., insurance manager, died Tuesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Minyard, Anna T., 94, retired Brookside Church of Christ secretary, died Friday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Ravits, Richard, 69, attorney, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Turnbo, Norma, 80, volunteer, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Celebration of life pending. Stanleys.
Wickett, Raymond L., 75, retired Hess Corp. land manager, died Friday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Witt, Jimmy L., 74, electrical designer and veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Doty, Donald, 88, materials manager and veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Medlock, Ray, 86, heavy-equipment operator, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Bloomfield, Kenneth, 91, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Sand Springs
Parks, Donald Leroy, 88, retired Don’s Cleaners owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Trimble, Randall, 74, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sperry
Speer, Michael, 61, CNC machinist, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
