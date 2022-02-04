 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
TULSA

Bagwell, Suzanne, 73, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Eastwood Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.

Castleberry, Katie Anayah, 27, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Cordell, Judith A., 72, car rental customer service representative, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Eason, Karl, 84, Triangle Express trucking company district manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Haney, Catherine P., insurance manager, died Tuesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Minyard, Anna T., 94, retired Brookside Church of Christ secretary, died Friday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Ravits, Richard, 69, attorney, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Turnbo, Norma, 80, volunteer, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Celebration of life pending. Stanleys.

Wickett, Raymond L., 75, retired Hess Corp. land manager, died Friday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Witt, Jimmy L., 74, electrical designer and veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Doty, Donald, 88, materials manager and veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Medlock, Ray, 86, heavy-equipment operator, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Bloomfield, Kenneth, 91, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Sand Springs

Parks, Donald Leroy, 88, retired Don’s Cleaners owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Trimble, Randall, 74, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sperry

Speer, Michael, 61, CNC machinist, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

