Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
TULSA

Andrews, J. David, 86, Postal Service window clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Barker, Ben Allen, 77, insurance adjuster and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore's Southlawn. 

Carter, Glen Dale, 70, chef, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Private family services. Schaudt's.

Kasper, Lucile, 98, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Private family services. Schaudt's.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Leeds, David, 54, pharmacy retail manager, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Daigneault, Ann Marie, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Greer, Summer, 40, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lake Church, Mannford.

Smith, Leroy, 65, electronics technician, died Monday, Feb. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.  

Smith, Rodney, 79, Rod Smith Commercial Real Estate Co. owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Owasso

Mozingo, Eldon A., 95, Tulsa City-County Health Department inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Heustis, John Howard, 72, Oklahoma State University heat and air technician and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

