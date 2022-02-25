Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

TULSA
Andrews, J. David, 86, Postal Service window clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Barker, Ben Allen, 77, insurance adjuster and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore's Southlawn.
Carter, Glen Dale, 70, chef, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Kasper, Lucile, 98, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Private family services. Schaudt's.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Leeds, David, 54, pharmacy retail manager, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Daigneault, Ann Marie, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Greer, Summer, 40, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lake Church, Mannford.
Smith, Leroy, 65, electronics technician, died Monday, Feb. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Smith, Rodney, 79, Rod Smith Commercial Real Estate Co. owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Owasso
Mozingo, Eldon A., 95, Tulsa City-County Health Department inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Heustis, John Howard, 72, Oklahoma State University heat and air technician and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
