Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

TULSA
Bundy, Larry, 81, salesman, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Cowherd, Murrel, 94, electric utility executive, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Goins, Deborah Lee (Humphrey), 67, retired purchasing agent, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Peace, Bernard G., 90, Burroughs Corp. field engineer, died Friday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Romine, Dennis William, 65, carpenter, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Smith, Howard D., 97, real estate broker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 1:30 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Smith, Robert Reginald “Bob,” 90, television repair technician and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Nelson, Raymond, 74, retired financial adviser and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Parr, V. Eleanor, 91, business and financial adviser, died Saturday, Feb. 13. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Sullivan, Janet, 63, paramedic, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Killman, James, 47, HydroHoist design engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Owasso
Hogeland, Billye Joyce, 88, Tulsa Pipe Coating bookkeeper, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Cole, Orville Lee 77, retired welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Graveside service pending. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.
Farmer, Joe, 93, retired carpenter, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Kindle, Donna, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitations 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Metro Pentecostal Church, Tulsa.
