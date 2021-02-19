 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
TULSA

Bundy, Larry, 81, salesman, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Cowherd, Murrel, 94, electric utility executive, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Goins, Deborah Lee (Humphrey), 67, retired purchasing agent, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Peace, Bernard G., 90, Burroughs Corp. field engineer, died Friday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Romine, Dennis William, 65, carpenter, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Smith, Howard D., 97, real estate broker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 1:30 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Smith, Robert Reginald “Bob,” 90, television repair technician and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Nelson, Raymond, 74, retired financial adviser and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Parr, V. Eleanor, 91, business and financial adviser, died Saturday, Feb. 13. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Sullivan, Janet, 63, paramedic, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Killman, James, 47, HydroHoist design engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Owasso

Hogeland, Billye Joyce, 88, Tulsa Pipe Coating bookkeeper, died Monday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Cole, Orville Lee 77, retired welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Graveside service pending. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.

Farmer, Joe, 93, retired carpenter, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Kindle, Donna, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitations 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Metro Pentecostal Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

