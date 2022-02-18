Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

TULSA
Campbell, Tiffany Arend, 53, domestic and family attorney, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Private services. Schaudt's.
Davis, Avis L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Tabernacle. Ninde Brookside.
Dunbar, Diane, 78, office manager, died Monday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Dunbar, Margo Ruth Beshara, 71, retired retail business owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Hutson, Jack, L., 81, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Hyden, William Randall “Randy,” 66, former Midwest Concrete president and owner, died Saturday, March 12. Private family gathering. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Unger, Joseph E., 90, Amoco Petroleum computer analyst and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Wash, Victoria Rashun “Vicki,” 46, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wiggins, Marianne, 93, Tulsa Abstract secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Orange City, Fla. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Carman, Joseph, 90, retired from the Air Force, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Bagwell, Leon, 91, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft structural and install planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Moore, Sandra Helen McKinnon, 77, hospital volunteers director, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending.
Scruggs, Haley, 29, restaurant server, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Cushing
Harrison, John, 72, dozer business owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Council Valley Baptist Church, Yale. Matherly-Davis.
Owasso
Jernigan, Patsy M., 84, Lubbock American State Bank hostess, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Champion, Rosella “Gay” (Rayner), 87, retired from Southwestern Bell, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Corbett, Charles W., 69, retired Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.