Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

TULSA

Campbell, Tiffany Arend, 53, domestic and family attorney, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Private services. Schaudt's.

Davis, Avis L., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Tabernacle. Ninde Brookside.

Dunbar, Diane, 78, office manager, died Monday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Dunbar, Margo Ruth Beshara, 71, retired retail business owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Hutson, Jack, L., 81, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Hyden, William Randall “Randy,” 66, former Midwest Concrete president and owner, died Saturday, March 12. Private family gathering. Stumpff, Bartlesville.

Unger, Joseph E., 90, Amoco Petroleum computer analyst and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Wash, Victoria Rashun “Vicki,” 46, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wiggins, Marianne, 93, Tulsa Abstract secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Orange City, Fla. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Carman, Joseph, 90, retired from the Air Force, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Bagwell, Leon, 91, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft structural and install planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Moore, Sandra Helen McKinnon, 77, hospital volunteers director, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending.

Scruggs, Haley, 29, restaurant server, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cushing

Harrison, John, 72, dozer business owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Council Valley Baptist Church, Yale. Matherly-Davis.

Owasso

Jernigan, Patsy M., 84, Lubbock American State Bank hostess, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Champion, Rosella “Gay” (Rayner), 87, retired from Southwestern Bell, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Corbett, Charles W., 69, retired Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service  2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

