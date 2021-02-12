Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

TULSA
Bishop, Judith, 73, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Family services. Schaudt’s.
Crosby, Stephen, 67, carpenter, died Thursday, Jan. 4. Family services. Schaudt’s.
Jimenez Rodriguez, Arturo, 65, janitor, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Lilly, Ethan, 22, student and volunteer, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Liotta, Anthony Raby, 84, retired Shell Oil Co. computer programmer, died Monday, Feb. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
McDonald, James Jr., 72, electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Helm, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Casillas, Ruth M., 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Gover, Phillip II, 81, hazardous waste and renewable energy plant manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pawnee Nation Roam Chief Event Center, Pawnee. Poteet, Pawnee.
Kiefer
Vickery, Mamie, 76, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Wright, James, 43, minister, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
