Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021
TULSA

Bishop, Judith, 73, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Family services. Schaudt’s.

Crosby, Stephen, 67, carpenter, died Thursday, Jan. 4. Family services. Schaudt’s.

Jimenez Rodriguez, Arturo, 65, janitor, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Lilly, Ethan, 22, student and volunteer, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Liotta, Anthony Raby, 84, retired Shell Oil Co. computer programmer, died Monday, Feb. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

McDonald, James Jr., 72, electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Helm, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Catoosa

Casillas, Ruth M., 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Jenks

Gover, Phillip II, 81, hazardous waste and renewable energy plant manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pawnee Nation Roam Chief Event Center, Pawnee. Poteet, Pawnee.

Kiefer

Vickery, Mamie, 76, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Wright, James, 43, minister, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

