Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

TULSA
Batson, Michael W., 57, telecommunications technician and entertainer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and service 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Private services. Schaudt's.
Nuss, Arlan, 85, corporate pilot and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Todd, Donald Edward, 85, Williams Petroleum Co. chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bass, Berta, 95, retired transcriber for Kenneth Hagin at Rhema Bible Church, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Shieldnight, Lance James, 50, Koweta Sod Co. owner, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Brown.
Muskogee
Gaither, Laurence Gregory, 76, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Grandview Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
McCool, Deborah Lynn (Watkins), 66, retired Tulsa Fire Department administration employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Zickefoose, Grace, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
