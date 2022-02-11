 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Deaths published Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

TULSA

Batson, Michael W., 57, telecommunications technician and entertainer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and service 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Private services. Schaudt's. 

Nuss, Arlan, 85, corporate pilot and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Todd, Donald Edward, 85, Williams Petroleum Co. chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bass, Berta, 95, retired transcriber for Kenneth Hagin at Rhema Bible Church, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Coweta

Shieldnight, Lance James, 50, Koweta Sod Co. owner, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Brown.

Muskogee

Gaither, Laurence Gregory, 76, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday,  Grandview Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

McCool, Deborah Lynn (Watkins), 66, retired Tulsa Fire Department administration employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck. 

Zickefoose, Grace, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

