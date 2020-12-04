 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

TULSA

Bales, David John, 56, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, all at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Leighty, Floyd Sr., 97, assistant fire chief, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Riffe, Martha Ann, 77, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel; rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of Saint Mary.

Stagg, Leon, 91, insurance salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow.

Vetter, Nancy, 91, educator, died Friday, Nov. 27. Family gathering will be held at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Wooldridge, Charles, 72, ranch hand and church worker, died Friday, Dec 4. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

Young, Minnie E., 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Rohrs, Joseph, 94, inspector, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Floral Haven.

Broken Arrow

Stillson, Sharon, 74, media specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Walker, Alberta Clara, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Lynch, Barbara Gail, 67, beautician, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.

Sand Springs

Catherwood, Barbara, 82, retired state of Oklahoma administrative assistant, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.

Collins, Linda Ann (Webb), 75, retired from St. John Hospital, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

