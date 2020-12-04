Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

TULSA
Bales, David John, 56, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, all at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Leighty, Floyd Sr., 97, assistant fire chief, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Riffe, Martha Ann, 77, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel; rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of Saint Mary.
Stagg, Leon, 91, insurance salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow.
Vetter, Nancy, 91, educator, died Friday, Nov. 27. Family gathering will be held at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Wooldridge, Charles, 72, ranch hand and church worker, died Friday, Dec 4. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Young, Minnie E., 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Rohrs, Joseph, 94, inspector, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Floral Haven.
Broken Arrow
Stillson, Sharon, 74, media specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Walker, Alberta Clara, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Lynch, Barbara Gail, 67, beautician, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.
Sand Springs
Catherwood, Barbara, 82, retired state of Oklahoma administrative assistant, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland.
Collins, Linda Ann (Webb), 75, retired from St. John Hospital, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
