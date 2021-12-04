Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

TULSA
Grona, Margitta Christa, 78, administrator, died Sunday, Nov. 28. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Wing, Thomas Emery, Jr., 83, Tom Wing Co. owner, died Thursday, Dec. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Replogle, Anita, 83, upholstery business owner, died Thursday, Dec. 2. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Fort Gibson
Risenhoover, Glenda “Sis,” 62, Advantage Glass office manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Jenks
Lebron, Sonia, 72 retired project manager for American Airlines, died Tuesday, Nov. 30. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Daly, Pat, 72, vice president of marketing for Norwegian Cruise Line, died Thursday, Dec. 2. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
