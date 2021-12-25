Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

TULSA
Barnett, William “Bill,” 74, autobody repair specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cartwright, Katherine, 72, purchasing and receiving agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with Rosary 7 p.m. both at Most Precious Blood Parish. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Most Precious Blood Parish. Fitzgerald.
Melton-Martin, Christina Marie, 24, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Faith United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Drain, Nell Ruth, 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Russ, Loreley Carol, 73, counseling teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Estes, Nora, 90 died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Burial 10:30 a.m., Woodland Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.