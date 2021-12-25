 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

TULSA

Barnett, William “Bill,” 74, autobody repair specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cartwright, Katherine, 72, purchasing and receiving agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with Rosary 7 p.m. both at Most Precious Blood Parish. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Most Precious Blood Parish. Fitzgerald.

Melton-Martin, Christina Marie, 24, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Faith United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Drain, Nell Ruth, 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Claremore

Russ, Loreley Carol, 73, counseling teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Estes, Nora, 90 died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Burial 10:30 a.m., Woodland Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

