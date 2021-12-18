 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

TULSA

Evans, Charles, 81, university administrator, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Furlong, Kathleen Margaret, 74, Stein Mart clerk, died Monday, Dec. 13. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Smith, Dale, 68, retired aviation sheet metal fabricator, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Martin, Brenda Joyce, 74, Broken Arrow Public Schools treasurer and finance director, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home; service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Olive; and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Cemetery.

Broken Arrow

Barker, Kara, 36, former DirecTV employee, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Cleveland, Okla.

Arehart, David Earl, 62, mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.

Owasso

Ward, Zelpha M., 92, pharmacy assistant and American Red Cross volunteer, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Wagoner

Shortess, Shirley Ann, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

