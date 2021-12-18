Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

TULSA
Evans, Charles, 81, university administrator, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Furlong, Kathleen Margaret, 74, Stein Mart clerk, died Monday, Dec. 13. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Smith, Dale, 68, retired aviation sheet metal fabricator, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Martin, Brenda Joyce, 74, Broken Arrow Public Schools treasurer and finance director, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home; service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Olive; and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Barker, Kara, 36, former DirecTV employee, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Arehart, David Earl, 62, mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
Owasso
Ward, Zelpha M., 92, pharmacy assistant and American Red Cross volunteer, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Wagoner
Shortess, Shirley Ann, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow.
