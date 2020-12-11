Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

TULSA
Caldwell, Karen “K,” 85, bridge teacher and physical therapist, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Tieu, William, 72, retired, died Tuesday, Dec. 1. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom, find link on Floral Haven Funeral Home’s website, and burial 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lucente, Stephanie, 53, LPN, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home; service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, and interment Woodland Cemetery.
Hulbert
Berry, Dennis Earl, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Owasso
Robinson, Henry R. “Bud," 86, Internal Revenue Service computer specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Bowers, E.C. Jr., 89, retired Sheffield Steel manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Green, Walter, 86, machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Smith Funeral Home.
Sulphur
Foster, Sharon, 75, Homeland Security T.S.A., died Wednesday, Dec 9. Visitation 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday and service noon Monday, both at Woodland Acres Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
