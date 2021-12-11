Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

TULSA
Farnum, Joyce Aliene, 79, Cities Service landman, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
McGinley, John R. Jr., 91, oil and gas producer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Parker, Harry O., 79, police officer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Horn, Thomas, 80, oil and gas industrial engineer, formerly of Oswego, Kansas, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Drumright
Taplin, Jeffery, 53, Amazon employee, died Friday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, Oak Hill Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.