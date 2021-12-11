 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Farnum, Joyce Aliene, 79, Cities Service landman, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

McGinley, John R. Jr., 91, oil and gas producer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Parker, Harry O., 79, police officer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Horn, Thomas, 80, oil and gas industrial engineer, formerly of Oswego, Kansas, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Drumright

Taplin, Jeffery, 53, Amazon employee, died Friday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, Oak Hill Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

