TULSA
Hall, Thomas, 97, oil refinery worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Winnetka Heights Baptist Church.
Haverfield, Beverly Jane, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hayes, Marilyn L, 50, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside,
Hill, Elizabeth J. “Bette,” 96, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private services.
Lawson, Edward C. Jr., 86, Lawson Petroleum Co. president, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Schwier, Sigmund III, 81, business owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wagner, Michael Conard Sr., 62, engineer and land surveyor, died Monday, July 27, in Riverside, Calif. Private services. Schaudt’s.
Willard, Dorothy Frances, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 3. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Witt, Jimmy, 81, Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Zena
Smith, Wayne Lee, 96, veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Zena Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.