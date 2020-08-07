Editor's Note

TULSA

Hall, Thomas, 97, oil refinery worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Winnetka Heights Baptist Church.

Haverfield, Beverly Jane, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hayes, Marilyn L, 50, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside,

Hill, Elizabeth J. “Bette,” 96, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private services.

Lawson, Edward C. Jr., 86, Lawson Petroleum Co. president, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Schwier, Sigmund III, 81, business owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wagner, Michael Conard Sr., 62, engineer and land surveyor, died Monday, July 27, in Riverside, Calif. Private services. Schaudt’s.

Willard, Dorothy Frances, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 3. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

Witt, Jimmy, 81, Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Zena

Smith, Wayne Lee, 96, veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Zena Baptist Church.

