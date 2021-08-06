 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

TULSA

Hull, Nathan, 38, musician, died Friday, July 30. Time of remembrance 4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Michalopulos, Constantine G. “Deno,” 87, retired American Airlines maintenance engineer, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Trisagion 7 p.m. Sunday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral liturgy 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Miller, Johnnie Curtis “Curt,” 92, retired McDonnell Douglas Corp. printing administration manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stone, Marilyn Goumaz, 87, American Airlines executive assistant, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Croke, Mary “Jean,” 93, self-employed beautician, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark. Hayhurst.

Perry, Don, 76, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Florence Street Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Vantrease, Robert Merle “Bob,” 88, retired plumber and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

