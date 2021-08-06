Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

TULSA
Hull, Nathan, 38, musician, died Friday, July 30. Time of remembrance 4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Michalopulos, Constantine G. “Deno,” 87, retired American Airlines maintenance engineer, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Trisagion 7 p.m. Sunday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral liturgy 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Miller, Johnnie Curtis “Curt,” 92, retired McDonnell Douglas Corp. printing administration manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stone, Marilyn Goumaz, 87, American Airlines executive assistant, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Croke, Mary “Jean,” 93, self-employed beautician, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark. Hayhurst.
Perry, Don, 76, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Florence Street Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Vantrease, Robert Merle “Bob,” 88, retired plumber and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
