Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

TULSA
Ishee, Zelmo Parlan, 82, senior vice president of sales and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Templin, Olive V., 91, Hillcrest Medical Center registered nurse, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Treat, Sidney Martha, 77, retired, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brooks, Barbara Sue, 71, died Thursday, Aug. 27, in Muskogee. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Catoosa
Noe, Ralph Atwood, 87, cowboy, farmer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Dustin
Jaris, John, 78, commercial construction worker, died Friday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Vanderwege, Mildred, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Viewing 1-4 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool. Memorial service pending.
Terlton
Sissom, Donald R., 80, retired police officer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
