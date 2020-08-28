 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Editor's Note

TULSA

Ishee, Zelmo Parlan, 82, senior vice president of sales and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Templin, Olive V., 91, Hillcrest Medical Center registered nurse, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Treat, Sidney Martha, 77, retired, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brooks, Barbara Sue, 71, died Thursday, Aug. 27, in Muskogee. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

Catoosa

Noe, Ralph Atwood, 87, cowboy, farmer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.

Dustin

Jaris, John, 78, commercial construction worker, died Friday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Vanderwege, Mildred, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Viewing 1-4 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool. Memorial service pending.

Terlton

Sissom, Donald R., 80, retired police officer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

