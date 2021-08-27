Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 27, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Melvin Lawrence “Mel,” 88, Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Barry, Gloria Ruth, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rosary 6 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Bradfield, Betty Lou (Bushyhead), 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Oakridge Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Daering, Arlyn R., 87, typewriter company customer engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Morris, Edward M., 94, American Airlines fleet maintenance routing specialist, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Roberson, Billy Wayne, 85, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma power plant operator, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Scheidt, Brad A., 49, executive vice president and chief finance and strategy officer, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jimison, Lucinda, 72, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Derby, Dale, 72, Bailey Medical Center medical director of anesthesia and chairman of the board, former state representative and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Rejoice High School Auditorium. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Mattox, Gina Renee “Star,” 63, cook, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
