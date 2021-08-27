 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 27, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 27, 2021

Anderson, Melvin Lawrence “Mel,” 88, Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Barry, Gloria Ruth, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rosary 6 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Bradfield, Betty Lou (Bushyhead), 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Oakridge Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Daering, Arlyn R., 87, typewriter company customer engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Morris, Edward M., 94, American Airlines fleet maintenance routing specialist, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Roberson, Billy Wayne, 85, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma power plant operator, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Scheidt, Brad A., 49, executive vice president and chief finance and strategy officer, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Jimison, Lucinda, 72, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Derby, Dale, 72, Bailey Medical Center medical director of anesthesia and chairman of the board, former state representative and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Rejoice High School Auditorium. Mowery.

Mattox, Gina Renee “Star,” 63, cook, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

